Chicago Cubs Predicted To Land Star Right-Hander Jeff Hoffman With $33 Million Deal
The Chicago Cubs aren't done making moves, with indications pointing to them adding another starter and relief help. The Cubs adding another bat shouldn't be counted out, either, but the front office views the pitching staff as an area to improve.
There are a few ways Chicago can go.
Reports have suggested the Cubs want to add a left-handed starter, which leads to some questions.
Chicago signing a left-hander and having four starters throw from the same side in a playoff series could eventually become an issue.
However, there's also a way for them to get creative.
They could bring in a guy like Jeff Hoffman, who insiders have suggested wants to be a starting pitcher again.
Hoffman has thrown the baseball at an excellent level throughout the past few seasons, but he's been working out of the back of the bullpen. Transitioning to a full-time starter could present some challenges, but it's he's made starts throughout his career.
This wouldn't necessarily be a brand new role, just something he hasn't done in a while.
If Hoffman didn't work out the way the Cubs would hope for if they signed him, it's always possible they could move him back into the bullpen, giving him their closer role.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball loves the fit, predicting Chicago will sign him to a three-year, $33 million deal.
"Predicting contracts for relievers is typically a fool’s errand, as years and AAV can vary wildly. Jeff Hoffman is coming off a fantastic last few seasons with the Phillies, where he has pitched to a 2.28 ERA over 122 appearances ... Since our original prediction on Hoffman, it has been reported that he is being shopped as a potential starter, as teams may consider stretching him out, just like the Mets are planning to do with recently signed Clay Holmes ... When it comes to the team prediction, we will stick with the Cubs," Finkelstein wrote.
The flexibility with Hoffman would be the intriguing part.
If he works out as a starter, it'd be an added bonus, but if not, they could certainly use another reliever.
Not only would he be able to fit a potential closer role, but if they were to sign another reliever who could close games, he'd be an excellent setup man.
He isn't as sure of a thing as some of the other pitchers on the market, but there's reason to be interested in what Hoffman could provide in either role.