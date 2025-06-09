Chicago Cubs Predicted To Have Just One Starter on National League All-Star Team
The Chicago Cubs have the most prolific offense in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season, averaging 5.58 runs per game entering play on June 9.
One of the driving forces behind that success at the plate is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has quickly become one of the most impactful players in the sport.
Already possessing elite defense and speed, his floor as a Major League starter was a sturdy one. He was going to be an everyday player based on those two attributes alone.
What was going to determine how bright his star shone was if he could get the job done at the plate.
Thus far in 2025, he has been incredibly offensive, thrusting himself into the National League MVP picture, making him an easy choice to represent the Cubs in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on the National League Team.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently put together a piece predicting who would make both the NL and American League squads, and Crow-Armstrong was the first outfielder he selected for the NL Team as a starter.
“The first outfield selection is easy: Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is making a strong case for NL MVP thanks to his spectacular defense, baserunning and surprising power at the plate (he leads the NL in Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR) and could have an incredible 10-WAR season,” he wrote.
He already has a 4.0 bWAR, which is tops in the NL.
There is some concern that the incredible production at the plate could slow down because of his aggressive style. Crow-Armstrong currently has the third-worst chase rate in the MLB, but it hasn’t been something opponents have exploited to this point.
His numbers are excellent across the board with a .277/.313/.559 slash line and an OPS+ of 146. He has hit 17 home runs with 15 doubles and three triples, knocking in 54 RBI to go along with 21 stolen bases.
Despite making 135 fewer plate appearances in 2025 thus far than he did in 2024, he has already recorded career-highs in home runs, doubles, runs scored and RBI. His next base hit will give him a career high in total bases.
This has been an outstanding breakout campaign for Crow-Armstrong, who has turned into one of the most exciting players in baseball with his dynamic two-way performance and style of play.
