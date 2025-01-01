Chicago Cubs Predicted To Lose Free Agent Closer Target to Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs have made moves to improve their bullpen this winter, looking to solidify an area that needed to be better last season. At points throughout the campaign, the Cubs got by with their bullpen, but for the most part, it needed to improve.
Being critical of Chicago's offense is more than fair. The lineup was brutal last year and if it doesn't show more signs of life in 2025, it's tough to see how the Cubs will find success. However, the front office seems to believe that adding to the rotation and bullpen is the way to go, and it might not be the worst idea.
In a perfect world, as currently constructed, Chicago would have an average offense with an elite rotation and bullpen. If that's the case, the Cubs could be a team to watch out for.
But, if that's their plan, more has to be done on both fronts. Adding another starter and piece to the backend of their bullpen should be in the works if that's how they want to attack the remainder of the winter.
There are a few options for Chicago to pursue in the free agency market. Regarding bullpen pieces, there aren't many better than Tanner Scott. Scott, a left-hander, was unhittable last season.
His price could be expensive, with some predicting him to land a $60 million deal. In the current market, that's the price for the top relievers in Major League Baseball.
Scott will have other suitors, including big market teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in play here and can never be counted out with the money they have to spend.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes the All-Star will make his way to the Dodgers this winter, citing why he'd be an ideal fit in Los Angeles.
"As noted with Hoffman above, most of the winter's high-end relievers remain unsigned. Scott's an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don't lose a lot of bidding wars, so we'll go ahead and pencil them in."
The Dodgers have made impressive moves in free agency, but they're expected to do more.
Whether Scott is a priority or not is unknown, but their front office made it clear they want to continue to spend. If that's the case, the Cubs will have to get a move on if they want the veteran.