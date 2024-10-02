Chicago Cubs Predicted To Miss Out on Top Free Agent Target
The Chicago Cubs offseason is underway. While they won't be able to add players until the free agency period opens up, this is a good time for the front office and ownership to sit down and figure out what they need to do moving forward.
The Cubs can't give their fans another disappointing showing, as this fan base deserves to watch their team find success.
There are two ways to accomplish that moving forward. Chicago either needs to part ways with prospects in trades or be willing to spend money on high-level free agents.
Many elite players are set to be available on the free agency market this offseason, but none are bigger than Juan Soto.
The Cubs have been linked to the left-handed slugger over the past few months. However, it still remains uncertain if they'd spend the type of money that'd be needed to acquire him.
Many predictions have him staying with the New York Yankees or leaving for the New York Mets, the two teams with more than enough money to give him.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report was the latest to make that prediction, writing that the Mets will make Soto an offer too good to refuse.
"Steinbrenner previously waited until the last minute to give Aaron Judge what he wanted in free agency, ultimately convincing him not to leave. If he waits too long with Soto, the All-Star could very well be on his way across town to a Mets team that could use his bat, especially if they do not re-sign Pete Alonso. While Soto has had a great time with the Yankees and has had the best season of his career, he has turned down a huge contract extension from Washington in the past in pursuit of even more money. If he thinks he can get it from the Mets, or any other team, he will leave the Yankees in the rear-view mirror."
As Beaston alluded, Steve Cohen, New York's owner, might very well give Soto a massive contract.
But that's where the issue comes in for Chicago. If Soto simply wants the most money, why not give him that?
If the Cubs know they could get in the mix to land him, and the only thing stopping that is money, there's no excuse not to get the job done.
For an offense that was one of the worst in baseball, landing the 25-year-old would be a big help.