Chicago Cubs Predicted To Sign Veteran Free Agent Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs still have a slight chance of working their way into the MLB postseason. However, it's much more likely that they'll be heading into the offseason looking to make a few moves to put themselves in better position to contend in 2025.
Looking at their needs, the Cubs could target positions including catcher, outfield, and bullpen.
Bleacher Report has projected what the 2025 lineup will look like for Chicago. In their projection, they only have the Cubs adding one player impactful enough to start. It's not going to be a move that fans will love.
They have Chicago starting veteran outfielder Mark Canha in right field.
"A low-cost veteran such as Mark Canha could help bridge the gap to young outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, while also providing a backup option for Michael Busch at first base and a designated hitter/pinch hitter option."
Currently with the San Francisco Giants, Canha is set to become a free agent this offseason. He doesn't bring a big impact to the plate, but as a depth option would be a decent target.
So far this season split between the Giants and Detroit Tigers, Canha has hit seven home runs to go along with 42 RBI. He has hit for a .237 batting average as well.
At 35 years old, Canha would not be a horrible target for the Cubs. However, he's not the kind of piece that fans would want the team to target to be a starter.
If they were to make a move to bring him in as a bench piece, that would be great. Canha could play at times in the outfield and also split some time at first base. That situation would be solid for Chicago.
He would likely come very cheap in free agency. The Cubs would not need to pay him a large or long-term contract in order to bring him onboard.
All of that being said, for fans wanting to see a big-time move from Chicago, this projection isn't for you. Bleacher Report doesn't have the Cubs making any kind of high-impact addition to the lineup.
That could still happen, but this projection simply has Chicago adding Canha to be a role player in free agency. Clearly, this would not be a move that impacts their ability to contend in 2025.