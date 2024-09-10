Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Promote This Year's First Round Draft Pick Again

The fast ascension of this year's Chicago Cubs first round draft pick continues as they have promoted him once again.

Brad Wakai

Florida State first baseman Daniel Cantu (32), right, is patted on the back by infielder Cam Smith (24) during the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3.
Florida State first baseman Daniel Cantu (32), right, is patted on the back by infielder Cam Smith (24) during the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have been able to build one of the top farm systems in all of baseball by waiving the white flag on their seasons the past few years when they traded away their established players to get prospects back in return.

Hopefully the fruits of that labor will be realized soon with many of those youngsters getting closer and closer to reaching the Majors.

One player who has immediately turned heads since entering the organization is this year's first round pick Cam Smith.

Selected No. 14 overall out of Florida State, he has catapulted through the Cubs' farm system, moving up from Single-A to High Single-A after 15 games when he set a franchise record for consecutive home runs with six.

Now, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline, Chicago has decided to promote him to Double-A to end his season.

This is an incredible rise by the 21-year-old.

Coming into the draft, there were some evaluators who didn't think he would be able to hit with power in professional baseball because of his ground ball rate, projecting him to be capped out around 20 home runs per season.

So far, that's been anything but the case.

After dominating in Single-A, the third baseman was able to do the same thing after his first promotion, slashing .333/.421/.500 with a homer, five extra-base hits, and nine RBI across his 48 at-bats and 12 games with their High Single-A affiliate.

Smith currently ranks the Cubs' No. 8 overall prospect, something that could quickly change heading into next year if he's able to finish out the season strong in Double-A.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News