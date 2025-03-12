Chicago Cubs Prospect Knocking on Door of MLB Promotion Turning Heads This Spring
The Chicago Cubs are nearing the end of spring training. Next week, they will be participating in the Japan Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will kick off the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their 31-man traveling roster has been announced and a few eye-opening decisions have been made, such as top prospect Matt Shaw making the trip.
After dealing with an injury early in spring training, his status was in doubt for the Japan Series as he made his debut in games less than two weeks ago.
The team must feel comfortable enough with his health to bring him along, and if he is activated since he isn’t on the 40-man roster, a corresponding move will need to be made.
All eyes were on Shaw during camp, as he is projected to take over as the team’s starting third baseman this season after Isaac Paredes was included as part of the trade package to land Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Alas, he wasn’t the only youngster that was turning heads this spring.
Outfielder Kevin Alcantara was making an impression instantly, as he announced his presence immediately in a matchup against Dodgers ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
“Alcántara has really turned heads this spring with numerous scouts raving about him. In his first game, he drilled a base hit the other way against the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then ripped a single to the pull side in his next at-bat,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required).
Across 27 plate appearances, he recorded a .280/.333/.400 slash line with three doubles and one stolen base, showcasing a little bit of the extra-base potential he possesses along with excellent athleticism.
His first taste of the Major Leagues in 2024 wasn’t great, as he got only one hit across 10 at-bats. But he earned that promotion with stellar production in the minor leagues, performing at a high level between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
In 473 plate appearances, he had a slash line of .278/.353/.428 with 14 home runs, 21 doubles and 14 stolen bases.
Some evaluators don’t believe he is quite ready for a full-time spot at the Major Leagues, but he isn’t far from it.
“The 22-year-old should be major-league-ready sometime this summer and could get the call if the Cubs have an injury to a corner outfielder,” added Bowen, a former MLB executive.
Alcantara is one of several high-upside and talented players that Chicago has in its farm system that is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
The future is bright for the franchise, as they have the pieces in places to experience long-term sustained success.