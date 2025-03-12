Chicago Cubs Put Together Their 31-Man Travel Roster Ahead of Tokyo Series
Once the Chicago Cubs learned they would open their 2025 campaign in Japan on March 18, they knew they'd need to make roster decisions earlier than they have in the past.
The good news is the Cubs are allowed the travel to Japan with 31 players on their roster before they need to make their cut down to 26 ahead of Opening Day.
On Tuesday, the traveling squad was revealed as reported by Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times.
Starting Pitchers
-Shota Imanaga
-Justin Steele
-Jameson Taillon
-Matthew Boyd
-Jordan Wicks
-Ben Brown
-Colin Rea
All seven of these players are in consideration for a rotation role this season, and while four of them are known - Imanaga, Steele, Taillon and Boyd - it's still unclear who is going to take over that fifth spot.
Right now, they don't need to decide.
Imanaga and Steele will be the starters for their two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, so further competition overseas and when they return stateside ahead of their domestic opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks will determine the starting unit.
Whether or not Taillon or Boyd get into game action in Japan will be seen, but there's a chance Wicks, Brown and Rea could be used out of the bullpen if they are active.
Relievers
-Ryan Pressly
-Porter Hodge
-Ryan Brasier
-Caleb Thielbar
-Eli Morgan
-Nate Pearson
-Julian Merryweather
-Tyson Miller
-Daniel Palencia
-Brad Keller
Determining who the bullpen arms are going to be will be interesting.
Brad Keller is a non-roster invite who is making the trip, so if Chicago wants to activate him, they'll have to make a corresponding move. That also could shape the rest of the relief staff ahead of Opening Day with the Cubs taking into account who and who does not have options remaining.
Position Players
-C Miguel Amaya
-C Carson Kelly
-C Reese McGuire
-INF Jon Berti
-INF Vidal Brujan
-INF Michael Busch
-INF Matt Shaw
-INF Dansby Swanson
-INF Justin Turner
-INF Gage Workman
-OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
-OF Ian Happ
-OF Seiya Suzuki
-OF Kyle Tucker
Manager Craig Counsell made headlines when he revealed their star prospect Shaw would be making the trip to Japan, something that was in question because he was dealing with an injury early in camp.
But he's also not on the 40-man roster, so if he is going to be activated - something that is expected to happen - then a corresponding move will need to take place.
McGuire is the third catcher who is being brought overseas, and he likely is only there in case of emergency if either Amaya or Kelly get hurt since he is also not on the roster.
Everything else is what was expected.
It was already announced that Nico Hoerner wouldn't make the trip, so in his place is Brujan and Workman, who are both on the bubble when it comes to making the cut down to 26.