Chicago Cubs Prospects Secure Pair of Intriguing Spring Breakout Games
The Chicago Cubs will give their fans two opportunities to see the organization’s best prospects next spring in Arizona.
When Major League Baseball announced the Spring Breakout matchups for 2025, the Cubs drew two of them, since there are 15 teams in the Cactus League.
Chicago will play the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 13 in Phoenix and then host the Los Angeles Angels on March 15 in Mesa.
Based on this year’s participants, the Breakout games are a precursor to making the Majors.
Based on the first Spring Breakout games, 95 participating players have made it to the Majors, and 35 of them have been MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects. When the MLB Futures Game was held last month during All-Star Game weekend, 48 of the 54 players in the game participated in Spring Breakout.
For those keeping track, four Cubs were picked for the Futures Game. Infielders Matt Shaw and James Triantos played in the game, while Moises Ballesteros participated in the Skills Showcase. Outfielder Owen Caissie was picked for the game but was unable to play due to injury.
What is intriguing for the Cubs is which of their top prospects might be available for the game.
Shaw, Triantos, Ballesteros and Caissie are among the Cubs’ Top 6 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. The others are outfielder Kevin Alcántara and pitcher Cade Horton.
All six are with Triple-A Iowa right now, one step away from the Majors. It’s possible that all six could be competing for a Major League job, which might preclude them from participating.
Horton has been shut down for the season with an injury and won’t be back until spring training.
For some Cubs fans the game could be a chance to see some of the newest prospects for the first time.
Chicago picked Florida State outfielder Cam Smith in the first round and he’s already considered a Top 30 prospect in the organization. He was assigned to Class-A Myrtle Beach after the draft.
Three other draft picks are in the organizational Top 30 — first baseman Cole Mathis, who was the second-round pick, and shortstop Ronny Cruz, who was the third-round pick. Both are at rookie ball, along with shortstop Ty Southisene, who was Chicago’s fourth-round pick.
The Cubs picked up two other prospects that could be available in their trade with the New York Yankees — pitcher Jack Neely and infielder Benjamin Cowles.
Another prospect to watch is pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who has risen to Top 10 prospect status thanks to his play in the minor leagues after recovering from Tommy John surgery.