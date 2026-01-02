Insider Explains Cubs’ Free Agency Plan After Failed Tatsuya Imai Pursuit

For the past several weeks, there have been various reports that the Chicago Cubs were among the top suitors for Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. In fact, one reporter indicated that the two finalists to sign Imai were the Cubs and the New York Yankees.

Alas, neither the Cubs nor the Yankees ended up getting Imai, as news broke on January 1 that he signed a three-year, $54 million contract (that could increase to $63 million based on incentives) with the Houston Astros. This begs the question of why Chicago didn't secure Imai, and what their next move might be to improve the roster before the 2026 season.

The initial thought might be that the Cubs could pivot to Ranger Suarez or Framber Valdez, given that these are the two best pitchers who are still available on the market. However, that isn't Jed Hoyer's only option if he wants to add another rotation piece before Opening Day.

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cubs' potential next moves after losing Tatsuya Imai sweepstakes

In a January 1 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed that the Cubs were the most aggressive suitor for Imai after the Astros, and other reports have indicated that the Astros simply outbid Chicago, which is why Imai is headed there instead of Wrigley Field.

From there, Feinsand noted, "[Losing Imai] doesn’t mean Chicago will now pivot to one of the other top free-agent starters, as Ranger Suárez and Framber Valdez figure to cost significantly more than Imai."

After seemingly suggesting that the Cubs aren't likely to pursue either Valdez or Suarez, Feinsand said that Zac Gallen actually might be a better fit for Chicago at this point. And if not Gallen, then names like Lucas Giolito, Chris Bassitt, and Zack Littell could also be compelling candidates.

What Tatsuya Imai's deal with Houston means for the rest of the @MLB free-agent market: https://t.co/WHoDyHYplX — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 1, 2026

This is not the first time that the Cubs have been linked to Zac Gallen. On December 6, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that Gallen and the Cubs were on the brink of a deal. However, that was refuted by numerous other reporters, and Nightengale retracted his initial statement.

But this makes it seem like Gallen is still an option for Chicago. He has a great relationship with Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, as the two worked together for several years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which could convince Gallen to take his talents to Chicago.

Even if the Cubs don't pivot to signing Valdez or Suarez, there are still plenty of appealing options on the market.

