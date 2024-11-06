Chicago Cubs Rank Highly in Way-Too-Early Power Rankings
The Chicago Cubs did have much higher expectations for their 2024 season than what they were able to produce on the field.
Under first-year manager Craig Counsell, the Cubs were hoping that he would give their club that extra jolt that they needed to get over the hump and become real contenders in the National League mix.
Instead, they received a developmental season, which is still highly beneficial for the team moving forward.
While an 83-79 record is not exactly what they wanted, it is still much better than it could have been in a developmental year, and it lays a solid groundwork for the campaigns to come in the National League Central division, which is possibly the second-weakest division in Major League Baseball.
In a recent article from The Athletic, Stephen J. Nesbitt, Rustin Dodd, and C. Trent Rosecrans gave their way-too-early power rankings for teams heading into the 2025 season, ranking Chicago 14th.
"Regardless of who leaves and what pieces the Cubs add," writes Rosecrans, "the bulk of their developing talent was at Triple-A last season, and the team should be on the rise."
It is a promising position that the Cubs find themselves in, even with the disappointing 2024 campaign, as Cody Bellinger opted into the remainder of his contract, and the team saw improved development from Pete Crow-Armstrong, the heir apparent to Bellinger in center field.
There are still moves that need to be made should Chicago want to contend as early as next season, with the pitching staff being a major issue for the club, as their only starting pitcher good enough to play for a contender is Justin Steele and he has not shown the consistency or durability necessary to be considered an ace.
With their current projected payroll, the Cubs are in a good place to bring in an ace from this year's free agency class, and with the brilliance that their infield defense has shown, Blake Snell may be a perfect fit for the club with his groundball prowess.
Chicago is a team on the rise, and while the Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning, defending, undisputed National League Central Champions, all signs are pointing to them cutting payroll this offseason, leaving the door open for another club to come in and claim the top of the division.
The Cubs could be just the team to do so, and with Counsell at the helm, the Brewers' former manager, it would only be that much sweeter.