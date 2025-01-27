What Role Could Newly-Signed Veteran Have With Chicago Cubs This Season?
The Chicago Cubs made an interesting move when they signed veteran Jon Berti to a deal.
Despite the prevailing thought that star prospect Matt Shaw will be the Opening Day starter at third base this season, the front office didn't explicitly state that, and instead, even offered they were still weighing their options.
But, with Isaac Paredes, Patrick Wisdom and Miles Mastrobuoni no longer part of this roster, there aren't a whole lot of alternatives present who would offer the upside that Shaw brings to the table.
The one-year, $2 million contract for Berti seems to be some insurance in case the youngster isn't quite ready to be the everyday guy at the hot corner when the season begins. His name is added to some other options the Cubs have, alongside Vidal Brujan, who they acquired from the Miami Marlins, and rookie Luis Vasquez.
However, there's a good chance he was added as insurance for other infield positions, too.
Both Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson underwent surgery this offseason, and while the star shortstop is expected to be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, there are some question marks surrounding the Gold Glove second baseman.
Berti has been positioned all over the dirt during his career, having appeared in 167 games at third, 116 at second and 110 at shortstop.
For a team that will have questions at those positions to begin the year, he provides immense value.
Chicago loves defensive versatility, especially from their utility players who can come in and supply strong defense no matter where they are deployed on the field.
That's what Berti brings to the table; He has a defensive bWAR of 2.2 and has been worth four Outs Above Average.
Beyond his ability to play the infield, he can also stand in the grass as needed.
While that has been sporadic across his seven years in The Show, he has gotten into 49 games in left, 37 in center and 10 in right.
Again, this should help Berti hold a spot on the roster.
Barring injury or another addition like Alex Bregman, the veteran seems to be that super utilityman who can play across multiple positions and provide above average defense no matter where he is put on the field.
It should be noted the Cubs agreed to acquire Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros, so pending a physical, he'll be added to the mix and will require someone to be removed from the 40-man roster.
That could be Berti.
But based on how much versatility he provides, it seems like he'll be carried into the spring.