'Just a Matter of Time' Until Chicago Cubs Land Marquee Reliever This Offseason
It has been a busy offseason for the Chicago Cubs, who appear to be one of the most improved teams in baseball.
After winning 83 games the last two years, the Cubs pulled off the blockbuster trade to bring in Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. The addition of the outfielder gave the Cubs a true star in the middle of their lineup, however, the downside is he's only signed for the 2025 season, making winning this year important.
While improving their lineup was a need this winter, fixing their bullpen is arguably the most important thing for them based on the last two years.
Chicago’s relief staff has blown a lot of games, and if they are going to be a contender, that unit has to be better.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what should be on the wish list for the Cubs before the start of Spring Training. He highlighted their need to add another bullpen arm, saying, "it seems like just a matter of time before the Cubs sign a name-brand reliever."
Even though a few options in the relief pitcher market are off the board, there are still plenty of good ones for Chicago to pursue.
In terms of free agency, Carlos Estevez is arguably the best pitcher left.
The right-hander was an All-Star in 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels and pitched very well for both the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024.
Since the veteran has experience as a closer, he would provide the team with some insurance in that department if young right-hander Porter Hodge isn’t up to the task.
In addition to Estevez, there has been some talk surrounding another potential trade with the Astros for relief pitcher Ryan Pressly.
With Houston seemingly wanting to shed salary, the Cubs might be able to acquire the right-hander at a discount. However, with a no-trade clause, he would have to approve any potential deal.
There is still time for Chicago to get something done, and it should certainly be on their wish list before Spring Training gets underway.
With a desire to win now and snap the playoff drought, having a strong bullpen will be key.