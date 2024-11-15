Chicago Cubs Rookie Pitcher Named to All-MLB Team After Breakout Campaign
The Chicago Cubs are a long and storied franchise that has been known throughout their history for the pitching talent they have employed over the years.
After the breakout campaign that rookie Shota Imanaga had in 2024, that trend looks to continue.
The All-MLB First and Second Teams have been announced, and Imanaga was named a member of the Second Team for his efforts on the mound during his rookie season.
The lefty posted a 15-3 record and 2.91 ERA across 173.1 innings with 174 strikeouts and a 137 ERA+ in 29 starts. He led the National League in SO/W with his 6.21 mark, as he only walked 28 of the 694 batters that he faced. The rookie's 4.0% walk rate fell way below the league-average walk rate of 8.2%.
Being named to the All-MLB Second Team is not the first accolade Imanaga received for his efforts on the mound this year.
The rookie was named to the National League All-Star team, where he would pitch one inning, facing the minimum three batters, and getting out of the frame with only 15 pitches thrown while striking out one batter.
Imanaga is only the second Cubs pitcher to be named to an All-MLB Team, and the first since Yu Darvish in 2020.
The MLB All First and Second Team honors have been awarded every year since 2019. They are given out based only on regular season performance, with selections determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media, former players, and baseball officials.