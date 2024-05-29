Chicago Cubs Rookie Responds to Craig Counsell Pulling Him During No-Hitter
The Chicago Cubs have gotten some unexpected performances out of rookie pitchers this season, but Tuesday night's was one of the best.
Ben Brown struck out 10 batters in seven innings of no-hit work before manager Craig Counsell made the decision to pull him and turn to the bullpen, who then allowed the Milwaukee Brewers to get back into the game and give Brown a no-decision.
The Cubs eventually won with a five-run 10th inning.
After the game, the rookie spoke to MLB.com's Joey Pollizze about being pulled while having a no-hitter.
"I understand how it works, I trust Craig," said the 24-year-old. "He's doing it for my career moving forward and for what's best for the team."
It wasn't the most efficient outing, as he had 93 pitches through those seven innings. Preserving the arm became Counsell's top priority.
Brown has split time between both the bullpen and starting rotation this year. He has made six starts and seven appearances as a reliever. As a starter, he has a 1.80 ERA and hitters have just a .449 OPS against him.
"I've just got some really awesome teammates that helped me out through that transition and through the moving parts," he said. "It's been a lot of constant communication, and I get to have such great people around me and helping me out through it."
It wasn't just the transition that his teammates have helped with.
Cody Bellinger preserved the no-hitter in the seventh inning when he robbed Willy Adames of a home run.
"It's obviously really good, especially in those circumstances," said Bellinger about the play. "Brown was amazing, electric stuff tonight. Just try to do my part and make that play."
The emergence of Brown has made an already promising Cubs rotation look to have an even brighter future.
It was also crucial after the implosion of Kyle Hendricks this season.