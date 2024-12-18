Chicago Cubs Rumored Target Sean Manaea Predicted to Re-Sign With New York Mets
The Chicago Cubs front office seems to have a fascination with left-handed starters, something that could become a potential issue down the road.
Reports have indicated they're close to making a trade for Jesus Luzardo, but until any deal is finalized, there will be uncertainties on if it goes down.
During the offseason and deadline, things can quickly change.
But sticking with left-handers, if the Cubs want to add another one, they have other options.
If they want to add a more proven arm, Sean Manaea could be the player they go after.
Manaea, similar to Luzardo, has also dealt with some injuries throughout his career, however, he's bounced back well over the past four seasons, throwing in at least 117 2/3 innings each year.
Outside of his 2023 campaign, when he threw those 117 2/3 innings, Manaea has thrown in at least 158 frames.
Manaea was excellent during 2024, posting the best season of his career with a 3.47 ERA, 3.83 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings.
Depending on his price, he could be a better target than trading prospects for Luzardo, but it might be tough to sign him since he could very well be returning to the New York Mets.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided predicted that to happen.
"It's no secret the New York Mets need starting rotation help this winter. They landed Clay Holmes, intending to put him in the rotation, but they need someone already used to throwing well over 100 innings in a season. Manaea has reached free agency after spending 2024 in New York, and there should be no reason to think they can't re-up on a contract. Manaea recorded a 3.47 ERA over 182 innings. It was the best showing of his career, and the Mets need more production from him moving forward."
The Mets have already shown they're willing to spend as much as needed this winter to build a contending team for next season.
Their pitching staff is in a strange position as currently constructed, so they might need him more than Chicago does.
However, with the Cubs looking to add more help in their rotation, going with the proven 32-year-old instead of Luzardo, who can't stay on the mound, would be the better plan.