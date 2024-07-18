Chicago Cubs Rumored Trade Target Speaks About Possibly Being Dealt
The Chicago Cubs front office will have a tough decision to make in the next few weeks. The decision to buy or sell will be one that could change the outlook of the franchise, for better or worse.
If the Cubs sell and land prospects that could make an impact one day, it'd be a bonus. If they buy and improve their roster, that'd also be a positive.
Whether they buy or sell, hitting this deadline out of the park is a must. The organization is in a strange spot, and while a trade deadline doesn't always bring ways to fix all of that, Chicago has to make something happen.
They're only 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot, so making the postseason isn't out of the picture. The first half was certainly a disappointment, but if they play well for a week or two, they could find themselves in a position to make the playoffs.
How they play before the July 30 deadline will ultimately be the reason they do or don't sell. If the Cubs give the front office a reason to buy, they will. If they give them a reason to sell, they can expect that to happen, too.
In the scenario where they do buy, there are multiple areas they need to improve.
Will they go star hunting or just make moves on the margin? Either could be the right decision, depending on how the remainder of the campaign plays out.
They've been rumored to have interest in big name talents, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero would give Chicago a star, something they've been searching for throughout the past few seasons.
It's not a guarantee that he gets dealt, but it's certainly a possibility. The right-handed slugger addressed the trade rumors with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, saying he's just trying to control what he can control.
“Like I've mentioned before, I control what I can control,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “I'm just trying to go out there and give my 100 percent and whatever happens after that, I can't control it.”
Guerrero has made it known that he doesn't want to leave the Toronto Blue Jays, but he's a professional and understands business is business.
“I would love to be in Toronto,” Guerrero said. “My family loves Toronto, my kids love Toronto, but at the end of the day, it's a business. We all need to understand that, so whatever happens happens. Definitely, I would like to stay there.”
If he were to get traded, the chances of him being the top player traded at the deadline are very high. The four-time All-Star has the potential to be one of the top hitters in baseball, and would help the Cubs in more ways than not.