Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs See Seven Prospects Rise and Fall In MLB's New Top 100 Ranking

The Chicago Cubs had a whopping seven prospects represented in the latest top 100 update from the MLB Pipeline.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 8, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Ryan Bliss (1) slides into third base as Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (77) defends in the second inning during a spring training game at Sloan Park.
Mar 8, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Ryan Bliss (1) slides into third base as Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (77) defends in the second inning during a spring training game at Sloan Park. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have had some of the most talent in MLB sitting at the top of the farm system and that is still the case heading into 2025.

In the latest MLB Pipeline update, they had a whopping seven prospects represented in the Top 100. That is the same amount that they had at the end of the 2024 cycle, but each player has shifted within the list.

Some players rose, some players fell. Here is where all of them stand in the first update of the season:

19. 3B Matt Shaw

Shaw didn't get a huge jump, he ended the year at No. 22, but now he does get to say that he's a top 20 prospect.

He has been outstanding in the minors since he was drafted and will likely play a big factor in his debut season as he's penciled in as the starting third baseman for the Cubs.

52. RHP Cade Horton

Horton pitched just over 30 innings last year, which likely accounts for most of his 10 spot drop from ending the year at No. 42.

He is still a very exciting prospect that has shown solid control and generates a ton of strikeouts.

54. OF Owen Caissie

Caissie was one of the youngest players in the draft at the time he was selected, which has bought him a lot of time in the minors.

He reached Triple-a last year at just 21 and performed well with a .278/.375/.473 slash line with 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases.

69. C/1B Moises Ballesteros

Ballesteros breaking out so young could be a godsend for Chicago. They have had no luck at catcher in recent years, which will lilkely give the youngster an early chance at competing.

The 21-year-old was solid in his first chance at Triple-A last year and could get a shot at the Majors soon.

73. 2B/OF James Triantos

Triantos saw a steep drop from finishing the last cycle at No. 55.

Still, he had a .300/.346/.427 line with 47 stolen bases. His power isn't developing into much of a threat, but his speed and glove could make up fro that.

90. OF Kevin Alcantara

Alcantara had a short MLB debut at the end of last year, in which he went 1-for-10 at the plate in three games.

The 22-year-old has not really developed into the power/speed threat that the club had hoped, but he still is a balanced threat and young enough to still be a fun prospect.

97. SS/2B Jefferson Rojas

Rojas is the only prospect outisde of Shaw to get a bump in the rankings, even if it was just a three-slot rise.

The 19-year-old is still waiting for his bat to come around, but is getting better on the bases with 21 steals last year.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News