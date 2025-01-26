Chicago Cubs See Seven Prospects Rise and Fall In MLB's New Top 100 Ranking
The Chicago Cubs have had some of the most talent in MLB sitting at the top of the farm system and that is still the case heading into 2025.
In the latest MLB Pipeline update, they had a whopping seven prospects represented in the Top 100. That is the same amount that they had at the end of the 2024 cycle, but each player has shifted within the list.
Some players rose, some players fell. Here is where all of them stand in the first update of the season:
19. 3B Matt Shaw
Shaw didn't get a huge jump, he ended the year at No. 22, but now he does get to say that he's a top 20 prospect.
He has been outstanding in the minors since he was drafted and will likely play a big factor in his debut season as he's penciled in as the starting third baseman for the Cubs.
52. RHP Cade Horton
Horton pitched just over 30 innings last year, which likely accounts for most of his 10 spot drop from ending the year at No. 42.
He is still a very exciting prospect that has shown solid control and generates a ton of strikeouts.
54. OF Owen Caissie
Caissie was one of the youngest players in the draft at the time he was selected, which has bought him a lot of time in the minors.
He reached Triple-a last year at just 21 and performed well with a .278/.375/.473 slash line with 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases.
69. C/1B Moises Ballesteros
Ballesteros breaking out so young could be a godsend for Chicago. They have had no luck at catcher in recent years, which will lilkely give the youngster an early chance at competing.
The 21-year-old was solid in his first chance at Triple-A last year and could get a shot at the Majors soon.
73. 2B/OF James Triantos
Triantos saw a steep drop from finishing the last cycle at No. 55.
Still, he had a .300/.346/.427 line with 47 stolen bases. His power isn't developing into much of a threat, but his speed and glove could make up fro that.
90. OF Kevin Alcantara
Alcantara had a short MLB debut at the end of last year, in which he went 1-for-10 at the plate in three games.
The 22-year-old has not really developed into the power/speed threat that the club had hoped, but he still is a balanced threat and young enough to still be a fun prospect.
97. SS/2B Jefferson Rojas
Rojas is the only prospect outisde of Shaw to get a bump in the rankings, even if it was just a three-slot rise.
The 19-year-old is still waiting for his bat to come around, but is getting better on the bases with 21 steals last year.