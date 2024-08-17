Surprising Chicago Cubs Player Named Future Face of the Franchise
The Chicago Cubs are still in the hunt to make a run at a spot in the MLB postseason. While it is a long shot, it is still a chance to make something happen.
Looking ahead to the future, the Cubs hope to be in a much better place to compete in 2025. Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting his team to get back into World Series contention in the near future.
Not only does Chicago have quite a few key pieces already on their major league roster, they have a ton of young talent closing in on reaching the big leagues.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently took a look at the "Face of the Franchise in 2027" for every team in baseball. When it came to the Cubs, he selected a very intriguing player.
That intriguing player was none other than Triple-A catcher Moises Ballesteros.
“Moises Ballesteros is hitting .292/.361/.493 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 62 RBI in 94 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and he is one of the youngest players in the upper levels of the minors, with his 21st birthday not until November. … Pete Crow-Armstrong is also capable of a major step forward, but Ballesteros is a sleeper pick to be a fan favorite in Chicago.”
Ballesteros has been garnering a lot of hype this season. Many have called for Chicago to call him up. He has a bat that appears to be major league ready and he plays a position of need for the Cubs.
All season long, Chicago has had issues at the cather position. Yan Gomes didn't get the job done and the team moved on from him. Currently, Miguel Amaya is showing some flashes, but he has not been consistent enough.
It would not be surprising at all to see Ballesteros take over behind the palte for the Cubs next year.
Outside of Ballesteros and Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago is loaded with talent that could come up and make an impact in 2025. Cade Horton, Matt Shaw, and Owen Caissie all have big-time potential.
Picking Ballesteros as the future face of the franchise is a bold move. However, it could end up proving to be accurate.
While the Cubs have some work to do, the young talent they have will help in a big way. Ballesteros, in particular, is a player that fans should keep a very close eye on as a potential superstar for the future.