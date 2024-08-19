Chicago Cubs Seemingly Unlikely To Have Shot at Top Trade Target
The Chicago Cubs are still alive and kicking in the postseason race heading into the final stretch of the regular season. While they still have a chance to get in, that chance is getting smaller and smaller.
More than likely, the Cubs will end up missing the playoffs.
With that in mind, Jed Hoyer is hoping to put in work and get them back to contention for 2025. In order to do that, he will have to put together an aggressive offseason.
Chicago is expected to pursue the free agency market, with names like Corbin Burnes coming up as potential targets. However, they also could be very active in the trade market as well.
One player that has been heavily connected as a top Cubs' trade target is Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, Guerrero was one of the most talked about players connected to Chicago. After the Blue Jays opted not to trade him, it was expected that the Cubs could revisit that idea in the offseason.
Unfortunately, it sounds like they aren't going to have a shot at acquiring him in the offseason either.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Toronto is not expected to trade Guerrero during the offseason. They would much rather find a way to re-sign him long-term. Bo Bichette, on the other hand, is expected to be made available by the Blue Jays.
"First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency."
Guerrero would be a massive pickup for Chicago if the front office could work out a trade for him. He would instantly become the centerpiece of the offense and would be the type of star that could power the entire lineup.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Guerrero has played in 123 games. He has hit 25 home runs to go along with 80 RBI, while batting .317/.388/.547.
Simply looking at the numbers, he is clearly one of the most pure hitters in baseball.
While it doesn't sound like the Cubs will have a shot at him this offseason, it will be interesting to monitor the situation between Guerrero and Toronto. If the two sides can't get a long-term deal done, he could become available at the trade deadline next year.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Guerrero this offseason, but it doesn't sound like the Blue Jays are going to move him just yet.