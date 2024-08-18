MLB Insider Hints That Chicago Cubs Will Pursue This Star Free Agent
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are expected to be an aggressive team during the upcoming MLB offseason.
While they are still fighting to get into the playoffs, the Cubs have a very small chance of making that happen. The front office knows that a lot of work will need to be put in to get back into World Series contention next season.
Keeping that in mind, MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has hinted that Chicago is expected to prioritize pursuing one key star free agent.
At the same time that he made it clear that the Cubs aren't expected to be big players for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, he thinks that they will pursue star free agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Of course, Burnes played six years under the leadership of Chicago manager Craig Counsell with the Milwaukee Brewers. Reuniting with him may very well be of interest to the star pitcher.
Burnes has had a big-time 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles. He has set himself up to get a major payday in free agency this offseason.
He has started in 25 games so far this season, compiling a 12-5 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 153.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers would make the Cubs' rotation even more dangerous.
Currently, Chicago is projected to have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad at the top of their rotation next season. Adding Burnes would make them elite.
That being said, the Cubs don't necessarily need a starter. Pursuing Burnes would be awesome, but they have bigger holes in other areas of the roster.
Chicago will need to upgrade the closer position, the bullpen a bit, and could use another big bat. Depending on the development of young catcher Moises Ballesteros, they could use a new catcher as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Cubs actually do get aggressive in their pursuit of Burnes.
At the very least, it's a promising sign for Chicago fans that the team appears ready to spend big to win. However, they may make a mistake by spending so much money on a player that doesn't fill one of their biggest needs.
All of that being said, it will be an interesting offseason for the Cubs. They are tired of mediocrity and losing and it sure sounds like they're prepared to open up the checkbook.