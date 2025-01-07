Chicago Cubs Seen as Team to Make Next Massive Splash in MLB Free Agency
It's hard to say the Chicago Cubs have been quiet this offseason after acquiring Kyle Tucker via trade from the Houston Astros and then subsequently shipping Cody Bellinger and his salary to the New York Yankees.
And other than a few moves that make the Cubs better at the margins, this team still largely looks similar to the one that fielded a third place National League Central team that finished 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago is down over $50 million in payroll from last year and are in desperate need to add talent in order to catch the Brewers. They are ripe to pull off what could be one of the biggest acquistions of the winter after Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes.
MLB insider and USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale believe Chicago is far from done this winter.
"The Cubs made the biggest splash of the trade season by acquiring All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, but also dumped Cody Bellinger and his $27.5 million contract on the New York Yankees to even out the money," writes Nightengale. "They’ve only spent $43.3 million in free agency. It’s hard to imagine they won’t do something else to try finally toppling Milwaukee in the NL Central."
A very clear area of need is third base and a power hitter after Chicago hit just 170 home runs in 2024 and ranked near the bottom of MLB in terms of power production. A potential perfect fit for the Cubs that checks off both boxes is former Astros third baseman and free agent Alex Bregman.
Bregman is name that has been mentioned on this site many times but the noise is growing louder from all corners about this potential acquisition. There are also multiple relief pitchers still left on the market after what has been a very cold winter for the reliever market.
With plenty of cash left in the war chest, the Cubs should be able to pull off a few more moves, potentially one that is franchise-altering and finally catch up to Milwaukee and reclaim the NL Central crown.