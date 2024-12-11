Signing Closer Kyle Finnegan Makes Sense For Chicago Cubs in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs haven’t made any moves thus far this offseason that would grab a ton of headlines, but they have done a solid job of adding depth to positions they thought needed some help.
Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal to bolster the rotation. His Cleveland Guardians teammate, reliever Eli Morgan, was also acquired in a trade.
Behind the plate, the Cubs have added a veteran option to mix in with Miguel Amaya by acquiring Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels.
Free agent Carson Kelly is reportedly also working toward a contract with the franchise.
These three acquisitions - with a fourth pending - will help improve the depth of the team, which was one of their goals coming into the offseason.
That is a solid start for the franchise, but they should not be done making moves, and it sounds like more could be on the horizon.
One player to keep an eye on is former Washington Nationals closer, Kyle Finnegan since he has been linked to Chicago at the Winter Meetings this week.
In a surprising move, he was non-tendered by the Nationals after pre-arbitration contract negotiations didn’t pan out. Instead of going to arbitration, where he was expected to earn about $8.5 million, the team non-tendered him, instantly making him a free agent.
A somewhat deep pool of relief pitchers got even deeper with the addition of Finnegan, who was an All-Star in 2024 and recorded a career-high 38 saves.
That late-game experience is one of the reasons why he would make sense for the Cubs as a free agent target.
At the start of the 2024 season, the bullpen was a disaster for Chicago. By the end of the campaign, things had stabilized as a nearly entirely new group of relief pitchers were being relied upon by manager Craig Counsell.
Porter Hodge certainly has the look of a future closer, but adding another player with late-innings history as an insurance policy would be smart.
As currently composed, the Cubs' bullpen is lacking experience in general.
Veteran Drew Smyly was placed on waivers in September, joining the mass exodus of veterans throughout this past campaign who are no longer with the team.
Finnegan is also an ideal target for Chicago because he won’t break the bank.
Their ownership has made it clear they aren’t going to spend at the top of the market this offseason. It is something that has frustrated agents in the sport as they aren’t operating like the big market team they are.
The former Washington closer isn’t going to command the same kind of money Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are, which is right in the Cubs’ wheelhouse since his arbitration projection is likely the top of his market.
Landing a player who saved 38 games last season, despite some concerns with his advanced and peripheral stats, for under $10 million is the perfect deal for Chicago.