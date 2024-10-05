Chicago Cubs Should Look To Land Another International Star This Winter
The Chicago Cubs have succeeded in the international ranks over much of the past decade, most recently landing Shota Imanaga.
Imanaga had an incredible first season for the Cubs, which was a very promising sign after some questions about how he'd pitch at the Big League level.
Sticking with Japan, there will be another pitcher posted this winter who Imanaga might be able to help recruit to Chicago.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, soon to be 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano will be posted this offseason.
"Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, the most successful Japanese pitcher of his generation to have spent his whole career in Nippon Professional Baseball, will come to Major League Baseball as an international free agent this winter, sources told ESPN. Sugano, who turns 35 in a week, is in the midst of a renaissance season that has seen him post a 1.67 ERA over 24 starts for the Central League champion Yomiuri Giants. He is a two-time winner of the Sawamura Award -- the equivalent of the Cy Young -- two-time Central League MVP and four-time ERA champion, and his reemergence paved the way for him to finally reach MLB."
Sugano and Imanaga didn't play together in Japan, but there could be a relationship there that benefits the Cubs.
There have been scenarios where an international player doesn't want to play for a team with an international star, but that's changed a bit in recent seasons.
For Chicago, the idea of landing a right-hander should excite them. Not that he's expected to come in and be an ace or be unhittable, but he's more than serviceable as a No. 3 option and should be of good use for the ball club.
Similar to when Imanaga came over, there will be rightful worries about how he looks in Major League Baseball.
Imanaga had concerns about giving up the long ball, which could've been an issue with the power hitters in MLB.
The left-hander shut down any questions about him early on in America, but Sugano will have to do so, too.
If there are any worries about him, it's his strikeout numbers. The NPB is much different than MLB, so perhaps he has better strikeout numbers in America, but he's only struck out 1,596 hitters in 1,873 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs landing him would help continue building their relationships with players from Japan.
That could be a big help moving forward.