Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Says the Money Isn’t What He’s Most Excited About

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong talked about his new contract extension during a press conference on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Flanked by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, the young All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder is now officially tied to the Cubs through the 2032 season, thanks to a six-year, $115 million extension that kicks in after this season. As part of the deal, he receives a $5 million signing bonus for 2026.

It ends more than a year of dancing around the idea of getting the young superstar into a long-term deal that keeps him in Chicago. The contract carries him through his projected arbitration seasons, in addition to his first projected season of free agency. There is also a bonus structure that allows him to add money to the final two years of the deal.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Cubs get cost certainty. Crow-Armstrong gets to stay where he wants. And that’s what he said he was most excited about — and most emotional about — after getting the deal done.

Pete Crow-Armstrong on his new extension

The money’s great, he said. That part, along with the length of the deal, was a bit hard to comprehend. But it’s also the security he wanted with the team he wanted.

“The money is the money,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I don’t quite know how to feel about that part of it. But when I get to leave the field yesterday and go back to my place and know that this is gonna be my routine for the next six-plus [years], it’s also kind of hard to comprehend.

"But that’s what I’m most excited about and that’s kind of what makes me the most emotional when it comes to handling this new thing. It’s just knowing that I’m really lucky and I get to be in a really, really, amazing city and I get to be around incredible people every single day.”

PCA on contract extension



“The money, I don’t quite know how to feel about that part of it. But when I get to leave the field yesterday, and go back to my place and know this is gonna be my routine for the next 6 plus … it’s what I’m most excited about.” pic.twitter.com/9YqBy43VO6 — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 27, 2026

Crow-Armstrong is coming off a terrific 2025, his second full season in the majors. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time, won his first Major League Gold Glove in center field, and finished ninth in MVP voting. The last piece is how he can make more money during the contract.

If he’s named an MVP between 2027-30, the Cubs will add $2 million to his 2031 salary. That’s $2 million for every MVP award. There are also incentives for second- or third-place ($1 million), fourth- or fifth-place ($750,000) and every Top 10 finish outside the Top 5 ($500,000). The same bonus structure exists for the 2032 season for MVP finishes from 2027-31.

Last season he slashed .247/.287/.481 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI. He became a 30/30 player as he also stole 35 bases.

The Cubs have their center fielder for years to come. Crow-Armstrong couldn’t be more excited.