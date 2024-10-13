Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Could Pursue Star Slugger To Increase Power in Their Lineup

With the Chicago Cubs looking to add more power in their lineup, they could go after one of the top sluggers in the league this offseason.

Brad Wakai

Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) appeals to first base on a checked swing against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
The Chicago Cubs are analyzing ways they can improve this roster to turn themselves into contenders in 2025.

There were some clear holes that presented themselves this past season after a winter that was pretty tame compared to expectations following the verbal statements made by the owner and president of baseball operations.

Bullpen will continue to be something that's discussed since their collapse in the 2023 campaign caused the Cubs to come up one game short of making the playoffs and they could not close out games early on this year that put them in a deficit.

Another area Chicago would like to add is more power in their lineup.

Playing half of their games in pitcher-friendly Wrigley Field highlighted just how much they could use another slugger after the team posted a .368 slugging percentage at home compared to .415 on the road.

Much of what they do this offseason will come down to if Cody Bellinger opts-in or not.

That would keep things bolstered in the outfield with him joining Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, but even if he comes back, there is a clear need for some more power.

Jordan Bastian of MLB.com thinks this will be an area of focus the front office pursues, and he threw out an interesting player who is becoming one of the hottest names set to hit the market this winter as an option.

"The Cubs can't just hope the wind blows out more in 2025, though. Chicago will hope a full season of Isaac Paredes returning to form can add some slug, plus carry-over from the second-half surges by Miguel Amaya and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Depending on Bellinger's decision, the Cubs can also target power via trade or free agency (Anthony Santander is an intriguing name hitting the market)," he wrote.

Anthony Santander would certainly be a great addition.

Not only is he coming off a year where he slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 homers and 102 RBI, but he's also been a great leader in the clubhouse by mentoring the young players the Baltimore Orioles have on their roster.

With the Cubs getting closer to having many of their own star prospects called up to the bigs, what Santander could bring on the leadership front becomes an invaluable asset.

Of course, it's going to cost quite a bit of money to land the slugger coming off the best season of his career, but if Bellinger does decide to leave town, then he should be someone at the top of their target board.

