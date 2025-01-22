Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Pitching Prospect Who Has Front Office Connection

The Chicago Cubs have added an intriguing pitching prospect to the mix.

Brad Wakai

A Chicago Cubs hat and glove
A Chicago Cubs hat and glove / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs made an interesting hire this offseason when it was revealed they brought in former minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro to become part of their front office.

While his exact role is still being figured out, he has a lofty goal for what he wants to do during his executive career following his playing days.

Zombro is coming from Tread Athletics, a performance center that is really starting to make some waves around the sport with multiple players of theirs now finding opportunities within Major League organizations.

Because the Cubs brought in Zombro who has that connection, it should be no surprise they would be eyeing some of the pitchers he worked with during his tenure there.

The latest addition is Cole Reynolds.

The left-hander is listed at 6-foot-5, matching the profile of some others Chicago has on their roster and in the pipeline.

Reynolds is an intriguing player because he began his collegiate career as a two-way player with Elon, not converting to pitching full time when he transferred to Charlotte to close his career.

He was a better hitter than pitcher early on, slashing .292/.398/.444 with five homers and 25 RBI across 44 games, while also posting a 4.50 ERA in just four outings to earn himself the 2021 Newcomer of the Year Award.

When the big lefty was used as a pitcher more often, he didn't exactly turn heads with a 5.40 ERA in 35 outings and 27 starts.

However, there was enough Reynolds showed during his time at Tread that seemed to catch the eye of Zombro, prompting the Cubs to bring him in and see what he can do within their advanced pitching development system.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News