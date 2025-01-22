Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Pitching Prospect Who Has Front Office Connection
The Chicago Cubs made an interesting hire this offseason when it was revealed they brought in former minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro to become part of their front office.
While his exact role is still being figured out, he has a lofty goal for what he wants to do during his executive career following his playing days.
Zombro is coming from Tread Athletics, a performance center that is really starting to make some waves around the sport with multiple players of theirs now finding opportunities within Major League organizations.
Because the Cubs brought in Zombro who has that connection, it should be no surprise they would be eyeing some of the pitchers he worked with during his tenure there.
The latest addition is Cole Reynolds.
The left-hander is listed at 6-foot-5, matching the profile of some others Chicago has on their roster and in the pipeline.
Reynolds is an intriguing player because he began his collegiate career as a two-way player with Elon, not converting to pitching full time when he transferred to Charlotte to close his career.
He was a better hitter than pitcher early on, slashing .292/.398/.444 with five homers and 25 RBI across 44 games, while also posting a 4.50 ERA in just four outings to earn himself the 2021 Newcomer of the Year Award.
When the big lefty was used as a pitcher more often, he didn't exactly turn heads with a 5.40 ERA in 35 outings and 27 starts.
However, there was enough Reynolds showed during his time at Tread that seemed to catch the eye of Zombro, prompting the Cubs to bring him in and see what he can do within their advanced pitching development system.