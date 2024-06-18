Chicago Cubs Skipper Doesn't Hold Back About Closer After Latest Blown Save
The Chicago Cubs looked set up to pick up a huge series-opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. After Ian Happ hit a three-run bomb to give the Cubs a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, things were looking good.
Unfortunately, all season long, Chicago has been finding it difficult to close out wins. That was the case again on Monday.
Heading into the top of the ninth inning with a 6-4 lead, Hector Neris came in to close out the game. What happened next was simply the latest example of how frustrating the Cubs have been this year.
With one out in the ninth, Neris gave up a three-run home run to second baseman Thairo Estrada.
Just like that, what should have been a big win turned into another blown save and loss. Neris has now blown four saves this season.
Following the loss, Chicago manager Craig Counsell spoke out about his closer. He is not wavering in his confidence with Neris one bit.
"We've got to find guys to get outs & Héctor's been a guy that's been reliable for us ...Always gonna examine every best way to get 27 outs every day & we're gonna need Héctor to be part of that."
So far this season, Neris has pitched in 28 games. He has compiled a 6-2 record to go along with 4.73 ERA, 10 saves, and four blown saves. Those numbers simply aren't going to get the job done.
A lot of speculation has come up that the Cubs could look to trade for a new closer. While Counsell may still have faith in Neris, the numbers don't lie. Neris has not been a very good closer and Chicago has struggled mightily at the position.
Multiple players have been suggested as trade targets that could fill the role. Arguably the biggest closer name that seems to be a legitimate option is Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott.
No matter what happens at the deadline, the Cubs have continued to blow leads and lose games. If that doesn't get figured out soon, Chicago's season will be over before the end of the season.
To say that the latest loss wasn't one of the most crushing that the team has had this season would be false. The Cubs have lost a lot of games, but Monday night's loss was one of the worst we've seen so far.