Chicago Cubs Slugger Named Top 25 Prospect Under 20 Years Old
Although the Chicago Cubs' big league team hasn't played as well as many had hoped, their farm system is loaded with young talent.
5.5 games out in the National League Wild Card, the Cubs will eventually have to make a decision. If they drop a few more games, why not bring up some of that young talent?
The rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1, so there will definitely be at least two players who get the call up.
It'll be interesting to see who the two players are, but some deserve the opportunity more than others. Of those players is Moises Ballesteros.
Ballesteros, who's proven in his young professional career to be ready for the big league level, might not get the call because he's only 20 years old. While his age is a benefit in the long term, it could hurt him right now.
Still, he's viewed as one of the top prospects in the game. He was named a top 25 prospect age 20 or younger by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, pointing to his development. He came in at No. 17 on the list.
"Miles ahead of the developmental curve for a catcher, Ballesteros is already playing at the Triple-A level and knocking on the door for his first taste of the big leagues.
"His unassuming 5'7", 215-pound frame belies his elite offensive skills, and he is hitting .280/.347/.474 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBI in 101 games in the upper levels of the minors. He has raised his stock as much as any prospect on this list in 2024."
In his four professional seasons, Ballesteros has slashed .277/.366/.451 with 44 home runs, 67 doubles, and 186 RBI in 1,150 career at-bats.
In Triple-A in 2024, the left-handed hitter is slashing .263/.325/.451 with eight home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBI, and 16 walks in 175 at-bats.
Chicago has been searching for a long-term catcher throughout the past few years, which should help Ballesteros eventually get the call.
25-year-old Miguel Amaya has swung the bat at a high level over the past two months, which is a promising sign. However, the Cubs' plan seems to be for Ballesteros to take his job at some point in the future.
If Amaya continues to swing the bat the way he has, it'd be a good problem to have. Chicago hasn't had a surplus of talent at any position over much of the past five campaigns, so they'll have to figure it out if this continues.