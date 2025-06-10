Chicago Cubs Star Has Chance To Do Something Last Accomplished by Barry Bonds
The Chicago Cubs are receiving incredible production from everyone in their lineup, resulting in the team leading the league with 5.58 runs per game.
Their offseason acquisition of right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros is paying major dividends, with him providing the exact kind of impact the team was hoping that he would.
The three-time All-Star looks like he will be named to the team for a fourth time, putting up impressive numbers across the board.
However, he won’t be the only Cubs player who should be suiting up for the National League Team.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong should not only be on the team, but in the starting lineup with the numbers he is producing to this point.
He has a .277/.313/.559 slash line, taking his offensive production to a new level after some struggles with the bat in 2024.
Crow-Armstrong has already hit more home runs (17) and doubles (15) than he did as a rookie. He has knocked in more runs (54) in 2025 than he did in 2024, and scored more runs (50) as well.
That has all been accomplished despite him having 135 fewer plate appearances to this point.
An impressive OPS+ of 146 has already been recorded and Crow-Armstrong is leading the NL in WAR on both Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.
His WAR number is buoyed not only by his incredible production at the plate, but stellar base running and elite defense.
He has stolen 21 bases on 24 attempts and is going to be an annual contender for the Platinum Glove Award as the best defender in baseball.
A true five-tool player, Crow-Armstrong is going to be able to rack up some impressive WAR numbers, as he is on pace to accomplish a rare feat in 2025.
Not only is he going to be in the running for the NL MVP Award, he could become the first NL player since Barry Bonds in 2004 to record a 10+ WAR campaign, per David Schoenfield of ESPN.
It will be intresting to see if his offensive production remains near this level given his aggressive approach at the plate; there aren’t many pitches he isn’t willing to take a hack at.
But, even if he slows down a little bit at the plate, his defense and base running are good enough to keep increasing his WAR output.
