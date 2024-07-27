Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Drawing Interest from Padres, Multiple Other Teams
The focus for the Chicago Cubs during the next few days leading up to the trade deadline should be finding ways to improve for next season and beyond.
With this market favoring those who become sellers, there's no excuse for Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office not to find deals that help this ball club.
Not only has this year been flat-out unacceptable due to the roster Hoyer put together, but if he doesn't hit this trade deadline out of the park, there's a strong argument that the Cubs need to part ways with him in the offseason.
Only time will tell, but his seat should be hot right now.
With the veterans on this roster, there shouldn't be one player who's deemed untouchable. Contending teams should have a strong interest in some of Chicago's top players, making their returns better than anything they'd get in a few months if they hold onto them and try to move them in the winter.
If there's a favorable package in return, Hoyer should seriously be answering every call he gets.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, four teams are showing interest in right-hander Jameson Taillon, who he believes is their top trade chip.
He confirmed the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox are involved in conversations surrounding the 32-year-old, as there has been rumored interest from these clubs in the past week.
"With two years and $36 million remaining on Taillon's contract, the Cubs are in position to hold on to him and either trade him in the offseason or keep him as part of their plans in 2025-26. But given the need for pitching around the league and Chicago's plan to not add for 2024, it's possible they could move Taillon to bring in more young talent. The Astros, the Orioles, the Red Sox and the Yankees are all believed to be interested in the right-hander."
As Feinsand alluded to, there's a reason to move him now.
His contract could become an issue, but there's always a way around that. If the Cubs are willing to eat some of his salary to land better prospects in a deal they can't refuse, that's what has to happen.
However, there's a scenario where that doesn't need to happen, as his 2.96 ERA in 100.1 innings should make him one of the better arms available on the market.
Those four clubs aren't the only ones interested in Taillon, though.
The Athletic reports the San Diego Padres have the veteran starter "on their radar."
Having multiple contending teams vying to get a pitcher who is performing well onto their rosters should drive up the asking price and deliver Chicago a return they didn't expect to get for Taillon when he had a disappointing season in 2023.
Value is the biggest thing in any trade, and with Taillon having a career year, Hoyer needs to find a way to maximize that value for this organization.