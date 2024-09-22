Chicago Cubs Star Remains Undecided on Upcoming Contract Decision
The Chicago Cubs were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday, wrapping up one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory.
The Cubs clearly weren't good enough to compete with the other teams in the National League, and given how bad the National League Central has been, it's even more frustrating that they couldn't make the postseason.
Given the year is now as good as over, Chicago's focus will turn to the offseason. With many areas to improve over the next seven-plus months, the front office will have to make a lot of tough decisions.
Some of those decisions are already in the building, as potential free agent Cody Bellinger has a player option.
If the left-handed hitter opted out of his current deal, that'd give the Cubs another player they'd need to replace. Factor in how bad this lineup has already been, and losing somebody who's arguably been the best hitter on the roster over the past two seasons would be a major blow.
Just a few weeks ago, it seemed likely that Bellinger would return to Chicago. However, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, he hasn't decided on what he plans to do.
"On the verge of elimination from the playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are headed toward another long offseason that Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras will shape. Though the focus around Wrigley Field is already shifting to the future, Bellinger has not decided whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Cubs next season, according to sources familiar with the situation."
There's a scenario where the Cubs wouldn't be too upset about him opting out. If he returns, they'd have to pay him $27.5 million in 2025. He's proven to be worth that type of money, but this lineup is a lot more than one hitter away from being competent.
If they could add multiple players for the price of one, there's reason to think they could be a better team without that money on the books.
That doesn't take away from the year he's had, either, but it's the reality of the situation due to how poorly they've performed offensively in 2024.
“I still think he’s had a really nice season,” Chicago's manager Craig Counsell said. “His defensive versatility has been super valuable. He’s had some big swings and performances, for sure. I don’t think much has changed, really. He’s still doing some things really well. We just haven’t seen as much slug.”
If Bellinger decides to depart, he should have multiple options on the market.