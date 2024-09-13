Chicago Cubs Star Rookie Named Most Encouraging Player in 2024
As the Chicago Cubs hold on to their slim playoff hopes, their 2024 season has seen some encouraging things for the organization moving forward.
The National League has ended up being extremely tough this year, as despite being over .500, the Cubs are falling behind in the NL Wild Card race.
Even if Chicago doesn’t make the playoffs, they have some things to look forward to for next season.
One of the exciting things for the Cubs has been the development of rookie outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
He saw a little bit of time with Chicago in 2023 when he played in 13 games, but it has been this campaign that has showcased what he can do.
MLB.com recently named him as the most encouraging player for the Cubs this year.
“The Cubs knew Crow-Armstrong was ready to offer elite defense in The Show, and he has not disappointed this year (11 Outs Above Average and 10 defensive runs saved through 815 1/3 innings entering Wednesday) ... What has been encouraging is his second-half surge in the batter’s box. Crow-Armstrong had a .180/.230/.292 slash line through 66 games, but Chicago gave him an extended runway to develop in the Majors. In the 40 games since that point (entering Wednesday), the rookie has hit .326/.367/.533 with five homers, three triples, seven doubles, 26 RBIs, 26 runs, 44 hits and eight steals. That bodes well for PCA’s future as an all-around impact piece to the Cubs’ new core," writes Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
There has never been a question about what Crow-Armstrong can do on the field, as he is one of the best defenders in baseball already, however, his hitting has been the biggest concern.
In 14 at-bats in the Majors last season, he didn’t record a hit, and he really struggled at the plate to start the season this year.
In June and July, Crow-Armstrong batted under the Mendoza line in both of those months, but to Chicago’s credit, they stuck with him and let him go through some of those growing in the big leagues.
That decision paid off, as Crow-Armstrong hit .314 in August and is batting over .300 again in September.
With Crow-Armstrong having a strong second half of the season, his performance is certainly encouraging for the Cubs long-term.