Two Top Cubs Prospects Announced As Part of 2025 NL All-Star Futures Game Roster
The Chicago Cubs organization got some good news on Monday morning as two of their youngsters were announced as a part of the 2025 NL All-Star Futures Game roster.
This is a game meant for the very best prospect talent that has been on display so far this season. Like the All-Star game, everyone gets at least one player. The Cubs just happened to be one of the clubs that got more than that.
It will be outfielder Owen Caissie and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins for Chicago this time around.
More News: Chicago Cubs’ Potential Pursuit of Low-Risk Trade Option May be Doomed
As for Caissie, this will be his second year in a row making the squad. He isn't new to being a top prospect, but it is nice to continue to see him get acknowledged for his achievements in the minors.
The 22-year-old has posted a .263/.372/.504 slash line with 12 home runs through 65 games to start this campaign.
Being one of the youngest eligible players in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft made it clear that he would have a long time to get adjusted to the professional game.
Wiggins is also a very exciting prospect, just in a different way, given that he is a pitcher. When his game is on, he controls the flow of the game.
More News: Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates in ‘Serious Trade Talks’ on Mitch Keller
The 23-year-old has posted a 2.09 ERA over his first 13 outings (12 starts) with 74 strikeouts in just 60.1 innings of work.
Fans will be able to see these two take the field at Truist Park in Atlanta Ga. on the afternoon of July 12.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.