Cubs Fight to Maintain Lead As Recent Results Spark Urgency in Divisional Race
The Chicago Cubs are searching for their 50th win on the season as they cling to the top spot of their division, National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers are red hot right now though (8-2 in their last 10) and right on their tail.
The NL Central standings have almost no separation between first and fourth. Chicago is holding onto the lead by just two games and the Brewers are not the only ones who could overthrow the Cubs. The Saint Louis Cardinals are only half a game behind Milwaukee and 7-3 in their last 10.
Even the Cincinnati Reds still have playoff hopes, who currently sit fourth in the division. They’re 5-5 recently and 44-40 on the season.
Excepting the AL East and the NL East, there is at least 6.5 games of separation between the division leader and second place. The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are battling it out for first in the NL East, but after that, there’s a lot of distance (10.5 games). The top dogs are starting to pull away from those struggling on the season.
In the Cubs' last three series, they have faced off with the Seattle Mariners, the Saint Louis Cardinals, and the Houston Astros. They faced the Mariners at home and lost the series 2-1 and were outscored 20-30.
The Cardinals series was a four game stretch that ended in a 2-2 tie. Chicago finished those last two games strong as they shut them out in both.
Traveling to Houston didn’t end up in their favor either. They closed out the month dropping that series 2-1 and finished June 13-13 with only two series wins.
The Brewers are on a terror closing out the month at 16-9 with five series wins, including the Reds and the Cardinals. They started a series against the Cubs, but it will be finished up in August, as it ended up delayed so it could be a real dual for a playoff spot between those two when that rolls around.
The Cubs are having a respectable season, but it looks like it’s going to come down to the wire for a post season birth.
