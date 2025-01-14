Chicago Cubs Surprising Free Agent Target Expected to Sign Affordable Deal
The Chicago Cubs are still looking to improve their bullpen this winter, and with options dwindling on the market, there are only a few names the front office should be looking at.
At the top of the list should be Carlos Estevez, a veteran right-hander who's done nothing but prove throughout the past few campaigns that he's one of the better relievers in Major League Baseball.
Estevez isn't the best reliever available this winter, but one could argue that he'll be the second-best signing when the time comes.
At the trade deadline a year ago, he was wanted nearly more than anyone in the league, posting a 2.38 ERA before he was dealt. Post-trade deadline with the Philadelphia Phillies, Estevez finished with a 2.57 ERA and struck out 18 hitters in 21.0 innings pitched.
If there's one reason why his value might not be as high as his number suggests, it's due to his strikeout stuff. Estevez has put up excellent ERA numbers over his past three showings, but he's only struck out more hitters than innings pitched in one of those years.
That isn't the end all be all, but having strikeout stuff in the back end of a bullpen is important and likely something the Cubs want to have. If that's the case, Estevez might not be the perfect fit.
Still, they've been linked to the Dominican Republic native, and at the very least, there should be some level of interest given their need for another bullpen arm.
Chicago should know his price, which Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted would be $42 million over three years.
He's put together great numbers the past two seasons, much of it in less-than-ideal conditions with the Los Angeles Angels. In the past two years he's saved 57 games, which is ninth-best in baseball during that span.
Last year, with the Angels and the Phillies, he posted 26 saves with a 2.45 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP.
A $14 million AAV would be a decent payday for the All-Star, but nothing the Cubs or another team looking to improve their bullpen couldn't pay.
The reliever market has finally started to get going a bit, something that's expected to truly heat up in the next few days to weeks.
Once that happens, Estevez should benefit from it and find his new home.
If Chicago wants him, the time is now to get a deal done.