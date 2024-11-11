Chicago Cubs Target Expected To Seek Short-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
What will the Chicago Cubs do in the offseason? That's the question around Major League Baseball, as many are interested in what the Cubs will do.
The front office has a ton of pressure on them.
While it's been stated many times and can only be stated more, there's a chance that jobs are on the line here. If anything, one could argue that jobs should've already been lost, as Chicago's production on the field over the past few campaigns has simply been inexcusable.
This was once a proud organization just a few seasons ago, and if they want to be the team they once were again, things have to change for the better. That starts at the top, but until anything is changed, many will look at the Cubs as the same team they've been over the past few years.
But that could all change. For them to do so, they'll have to spend money. There will be ways for them to do so on the market this winter, too, perhaps giving them the best chance they've had in quite some time to truly improve this roster in a big way.
Among the players they could look to the land might involve them taking a few risks. For example, they could be interested in a guy like Shane Bieber, who's coming off Tommy John surgery. However, when Bieber is at his best, he's arguably one of the best arms in the world.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes so, too, naming Chicago one of the landing spots for the right-hander.
"Think of Bieber as this class's Tyler Mahle. (Except, you know, far more famous and accomplished). Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April, ending his 2024 after two appearances and likely delaying his 2025 debut until sometime into May or June. This is where the Mahle comparison is instructive; it used to be that rehabbing pitchers would have to settle for one-year arrangements. The Rangers showed that they were OK giving two years (and $22 million) to Mahle. Bieber may prefer a one-year deal so that he can try again at a bigger payday next offseason. If he does follow Mahle's lead, though, we suspect that he'll safely outkick that $11 million annual average value."
As Anderson touched on, Bieber taking a one-year deal wouldn't come as much of a surprise. If he returned and showed to clubs that he still has it in him to be one of the best in baseball, he could be looking at a massive contract in 2025.
That would be the better decision from his perspective, and it wouldn't bring too much risk for the Cubs.