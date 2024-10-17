Could Chicago Cubs Bolster Rotation By Signing Cy Young Ace in Free Agency?
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve in the offseason after missing the playoffs in the first year under Craig Counsell. As always, it's a loaded market and the Cubs will be mentioned for most of the top names available. One position they may be looking at is starting pitcher.
Someone like Jameson Taillon could be a trade candidate, and they could look to free agency to fill that hole, should it come open.
The premier name on the market is Corbin Burnes, someone the Cubs will likely be in on given his connection to Counsell. Another starter, Shane Bieber, is now mostly forgotten due to his injuries. However, if he tests the market, he is someone Chicago needs to look in to.
Bieber is a two time All-Star and the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, someone who quickly became one of the elite starters in baseball. However, over the last few years he has been dealing with injuries, most recently requiring Tommy John surgery in 2024.
His last full season was in 2022, when he made 31 starts, throwing 200 innings with a 2.88 ERA and an 8.9 K/9.
Now, coming off of injury, he will hit free agency. According to Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com, he does not think the Cleveland Guardians have offered him a new contract.
"I do not think they’ve made an offer. When I’ve asked, they’ve said they’re currently occupied by the postseason. I believe there’s interest on both sides. Bieber will be a free agent after the World Series. Perhaps he has to test the market to see what the interest is on a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery," he wrote.
Although he is coming off of surgery, the right hander has done nothing to change his value in free agency. Spotrac.com has him valued at a six year, $150 million deal. That's a great deal for such an accomplished pitcher.
The 29-year-old is known as one of the best strike throwers in the league and has reached 200 innings twice. His 2020 season was one of the best 12 start stretches in recent memory, posting a 1.63 ERA and 14.2 K/9 on his way to the Cy Young.
Of course, Chicago will be in the running for Burnes, but if they can't lock him down Bieber is another great option. If they were to trade Taillon, they do still have Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of the rotation with Cade Horton on the way.
That being said, Bieber could give this rotation a huge boost. He made just two starts in 2024 before needing surgery, but he struck out 20 hitters in 12 innings. If he is healthy for 2025, Bieber could give the Cubs a leg up in terms of the rotation compared to the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division in 2024.