Chicago Cubs Top Infield Prospect Rises to Top Organizational Award
Matt Shaw’s season has allowed him to emerge as a potential infielder of the future for the Chicago Cubs in 2025.
But, for now, last year’s first-round pick will have to settle for being the farm system’s player of the year, as selected by Baseball America.
The site selected Shaw over several other top prospects, all of which are at Triple-A Iowa.
He started the season at Double-A Tennessee and earned a promotion to Iowa on Aug. 6, only after he was one of three Cubs to represent the organization at the MLB Futures Game in July.
James Triantos also played, while Moises Ballesteros participated in the inaugural Skills Challenge. Both are at Iowa.
For 121 games, Shaw had a slash line of .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI.
At the MLB Futures game, he said that the season had been one filled with adjustments, with the biggest being playing every day on a professional level. Where in college he played three or four games per week, minor leaguers usually play six games per week.
During a rough stretch in May, he talked with both his former head coach at Maryland, Matt Swope, and Cubs minor-league hitting coaches to get his swing back on track.
“He made a commitment to somewhat reduce the overall amount of swings he takes, or at least be more selective, and that’s a positive development for any hitter as they make their way towards the big leagues,” Cubs farm director Jason Kanzler said to Baseball America.
When the Cubs took the right-handed hitting Shaw out of college lats July they sent him to the minors immediately and he responded by batting .357/.400/.618/1.018 in 38 games with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
The 22-year-old spent time with the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League rookie team, along with High-A South Bend and Tennessee last year.
His numbers didn’t look quite as good with Tennessee going into the MLB Futures Game. He had a slash line of .247/.352/.416/.768 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. But he had already surpassed his home run and RBI totals from 2023.
The Cubs moved him to third base during spring training and he said he was enjoying the position change and was willing to play any position to reach the Majors, which could happen sometime next year. The Cubs had a need for an everyday third baseman before the Isaac Paredes trade, but he can play other positions.