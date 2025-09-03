Chicago Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Promoted To Triple A
Back in 2023 the Chicago Cubs drafted a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher who is now quickly making his way through the farm system.
Jaxon Wiggins has been promoted to Triple-A Iowa in just his second season in the minor leagues. He is posting an unbelievable stat line this season and it isn't hard to believe that his time is now.
The Cubs have to be excited about a young talent on the mound as they are watching one in real time. Cade Horton is setting the bar increasingly high for any pitcher let alone a rookie. And the way Wiggins is performing, it would be hard to believe that fans won't see him make his debut to the majors, even early next season.
Wiggins in Baseball
The 23-year-old has been fun to watch in Double-A this season to say the least. He started in the A+ league this year, but he didn't stay long as he dominated opponents. Wiggins didn't last too long in Double-A either as he was promoted after only 10 starts.
In those 10 starts Wiggins put in the work. After 42 innings he allowed only nine runs. He is 2-0 in those starts with an ERA of 1.93, and 62% of his pitches this season have been strikes, so it isn't surprising that he has 52 of them already.
Wiggins is only just starting his professional career, but he has been dominating the game for quite some time. Even though he missed his junior season for the University of Arkansas (Tommy John surgery) he was good enough in his first two years to catch the Cubs' eye. They drafted him No. 68 overall in the second round after he struck out 82 batters in only 17 starts his sophomore year.
The Oklahoma native was one of the best in the state when he left to start his journey that has now led him to the Cubs. Wiggins was the No. 7 overall prospect in the state when he graduated and it appears that he was underestimated.
Chicago has some incredible young athletes all over the field right now. From Pete Crow-Armstrong to Matt Shaw to Cade Horton their future looks brighter than ever. They might not be able to keep everyone long-term on their roster, but it should be a priority as the team could be nearly impossible to beat the way these guys are playing
Wiggins might not be to the majors yet, but he will get there.
