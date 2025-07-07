Chicago Cubs' Top Prospect, Trade Chip On Fire in Iowa Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline when it comes to going for it this year and willing to do whatever it takes to make themselves better.
As a group with a potential one-year window with their superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Cubs did not make huge moves this offseason only to take half measures at the deadline here in a couple weeks.
Chicago is one of the most clear cut contenders in the National League, but they desperately need some more pitching depth and potentially another reliable starter in order to have any chance at making a real run.
When the deadline actually arrives, no Cubs prospect should feel comfortable, but one more than any other looks like a candidate to be traded if Chicago is going to make a serious blockbuster.
With several graduations this year and Cam Smith being traded in the Tucker deal, outfielder Owen Caissie has become the top prospect in the organization and all reports have been that the Cubs are willing to dangle him to potential teams.
Caissie was already having a strong season, but much to the benefit of Chicago, he is starting to heat up tremendously as the calendar has turned to July and there is a bright spotlight on him from other teams.
On Saturday, the 22-year-old had his second game with multiple home runs for Triple-A Iowa in the last three days alone, showcasing his power potential at the next level:
As of Sunday, Caissie on the season has now slashed an impressive .273/.382/.551 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI, collecting 70 hits in 69 games.
Projecting out as a future corner outfielder, the argument against trading Caissie is that if Tucker does in fact leave, he is likely next in line to be the replacement in right field.
At the same time though, the Cubs cannot afford to take the mindset of being conservative and letting the current window pass them by for a possible window in the future.
There is championship opportunity to be seized in Chicago right here and right now, and if the Cubs don't go all in trying to win in 2025, they will regret it for years.
Whether or not all in means Caissie being traded to another team or not remains to be seen, but without a doubt he is getting hot at the right time if Jed Hoyer decides he does want to include him as the centerpiece in his deadline blockbuster.
