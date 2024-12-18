Chicago Cubs Reportedly Looking at Free Agent Relievers After Bellinger Trade
The Chicago Cubs are trying to make improvements to the bullpen with their suddenly bigger budget coming off the trade of Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.
According to a report from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Cubs are trying to take the money they have saved from this move and re-invest it into bullpen help.
Bellinger's was slated to be $27.5 million in 2025 with another player option for $25 million. When he opted into his deal this year, that handicapped Jed Hoyer financially this offseason. But now that they shipped him out of town, they have more freedom.
Chicago is going to be paying the Yankees a total of $5 million with $2.5 million each in 2025 and 2026, a small price to pay to shed the contract off the books.
"The Cubs are looking at free-agent relievers as one area to apply their new financial flexibility after the Cody Bellinger trade," Morosi tweeted.
They were always expected to add to the pitching department this offseason, but by all accounts, they were not in on any of the top of the market names, especially starters, which was not particularly surprising.
The Cubs did trade for Eli Morgan who is coming off a really nice season, as well as signing Matthew Boyd to a contract to bolster the rotation, but to this point, none of their pitching acquisitions have been an exciting difference maker.
Now, perhaps that strategy can change with still some excellent bullpen options available and Chicago having the money to spend on them.
One possibility if the team wants a true closer who is one of the best in the league is former Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres lefty Tanner Scott.
He won't come cheap, but it's for good reason.
With a 1.75 ERA in 2024 with both the Marlins and Padres, Scott is the most sought after relievers on the market for a reason.
Likely more realistic options come in the next tier.
The Cubs have already had reported interest in Kirby Yates who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, but will turn 38 before the 2025 campaign begins. He is expected to command between $10 and 15 million on a one-year deal, a number that should be a no-brainer at the level he produced in 2024.
Outside of Yates, another pair to keep your eye on comes from the Philadelphia Phillies in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez.
Both are almost six years younger than Yates, so it would take a longer term commitment to land either of them. But with money to spend, perhaps Jed Hoyer will be willing to get a bit more aggressive than he normally would.
Regardless, it seems like Hoyer wants to add to a group that has plenty of good options out there.