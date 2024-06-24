Chicago Cubs Trade Target ‘Would Require a Haul of Impact Guys'
The struggling Chicago Cubs have some tough decisions to make in the next month heading into the July MLB trade deadline. While the season hasn't gone as planned in any which way, they're just two games out of the third Wild Card spot.
Considering they made Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball and made financial commitments to others in the offseason, going all out for a playoff bid should be the priority.
The front office hasn't exactly been aggressive recently, but the hope is for that to change this time around.
If they are aggressive, there might not be a better arm than Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics. He's been a rumored trade target for the Cubs over the past few months.
Chicago's team bullpen owns a 4.39 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and has allowed the eighth most home runs. Their ERA and WHIP also rank in the bottom half of Major League Baseball.
Miller doesn't exactly fix all of their issues, but his 2.08 ERA, 1.93 FIP, and 60 strikeouts in just 34 2/3 innings pitched would certainly be a big help.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke with executives around the league about his trade value. According to most executives, his price would be massive.
“Because Miller still has five years of control remaining after 2024, Oakland has the luxury of knowing they can wait until they receive whatever offer they believe will be the best within that remaining control,” said another NL decision-maker.
“That gives them an incredible amount of leverage over any club who seeks to trade for Miller right now.”
For the Athletics, they don't have much of a reason to move Miller if it isn't for the exact trade package they want.
“He is young with control and acquiring him would require a haul of impact guys,” an NL executive said.
Some contending teams could interest them with a huge package, but one could argue that the Cubs farm system is the best in baseball, giving them a real chance to land the hard-throwing closer.
The return being massive, however, leads to some doubts. Would the front office be willing to part ways with a few of the top prospects in the system for a relief pitcher? That remains to be seen.
“The return would be massive,” an American League executive said.
“You could potentially backfill your system with some solid talent. There is health risk there for any team acquiring him – and therefore risk to hold him long-term. Without contending anytime soon, I think they shop but might not sell.”
If Chicago believes he's worth the price, they could be right in the mix to land the Pennsylvania native.