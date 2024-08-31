Chicago Cubs Urged To Consider Claiming Giants Pitcher off Waivers
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball of late. Heading into Saturday's MLB action, they are five games back in the NL Wild Card race.
While there is not a huge chance that they will find their way into the postseason, they do still have a small chance.
Over their last seven games, the Cubs have gone 6-1. Their offense has been playing at an insane level and the pitching staff has been solid. However, there are clear-cut needs the team will have heading into the offseason.
That being said, there is a chance to improve the roster right now.
Jordan Campbell of Cubbies Crib is urging Chicago to make what would likely end up being a quality move for the bullpen. He thinks that the Cubs should claim pitcher Taylor Rogers off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
Speaking of next season, Rogers has another year left on his deal. He would let Jed Hoyer get started on his offseason before the season even ends.
Campbell talked about how Rogers would make sense for Chicago and noted that he has a short history with manager Craig Counsell.
"Rogers is the type of reliever the Cubs traditionally target in the offseason. His having a year left on his deal aligns with Jed Hoyer's preferences when it comes to adding bullpen help. Not to mention, Rogers spent part of the 2022 season with the Milwaukee Brewers under Craig Counsell."
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Giants, Rogers has appeared in 54 games. He has compiled a 1-4 record to go along with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 51.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers are very solid and could truly provide big-time potential for Chicago both for the rest of this season and for the 2025 season as well.
Bringing in bullpen help is going to be one of the top priorities for the offseason already. The Cubs need bullpen help and perhaps another big bat. They could possibly look to acquire a catcher upgrade as well.
Rogers does look the part of an ideal target for Chicago. Campbell is 100 percent right that the Cubs should strongly consider acquiring him. He could turn into a massive late-season waiver steal for Chicago.