Chicago Cubs Viewed Among ‘Longer Shots’ to Trade For Veteran Left-Hander
The Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason adding pieces to their roster as they look to move up in the National League.
Their biggest addition was acquiring star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros and he should provide the offense with a major boost. Depth was also added behind the plate, where veteran catcher Carson Kelly was added to complement Miguel Amaya.
The pitching staff is not without some additions as well.
Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd received a two-year deal in free agency and his Cleveland Guardians teammate, Eli Morgan, was acquired in a trade to bolster the bullpen.
Still in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, the Cubs don’t sound like they are done making additions on the mound. He would provide the team with a bonafide ace, giving them a dominant trio along with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
Chicago could look to make a move on the trade market, where Nick Deeds of MLBTradeRumors has listed them among the potential suitors for Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Jordan Montgomery.
“The White Sox aren’t the only Chicago team Montgomery could at least theoretically make sense for. The Cubs are known to be in the market for another starting pitcher, and their pursuit of lefty Jesús Luzardo earlier this winter indicate a willingness on the club’s part to roll the dice on a hurler coming off a down season like Montgomery,” he wrote, listing the Cubs among the “longer shots” of suitors.
After winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, Montgomery headed to the desert as a free agent. But, he signed late in March, leading to a rapid ramp-up to prepare for the regular season and the results were disastrous.
He has proven to be an above-average performer throughout his career, so he could present a nice buy-low opportunity for a team.
It is fair to wonder whether Chicago is that team, as they reportedly had a chance to acquire him already earlier in the offseason. USA Today reported that the Diamondbacks tried to get the Cubs interested in a swap, sending Montgomery to Chicago for slugger Cody Bellinger, who eventually ended up with the New York Yankees.
That could indicate the Cubs don't have interest in Montgomery, who admittedly is coming off a down year.
It is worth keeping an eye on Chicago to see what they do with their newfound salary space. Montgomery is someone they can turn their attention to down the line knowing the Diamondbacks want to move him as they have a surplus of starting pitchers to move to address other needs on the roster.