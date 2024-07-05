Chicago Cubs World Series-Winning Reliever Signs Deal with Padres
The Chicago Cubs have been plagued by poor bullpen play all season.
They rank 19th in the MLB entering Friday with a 4.25 ERA, but they have been credited with the second-most losses in the league with 23 and have blown 17 save opportunities.
If they were able to win even half of those games, then the Cubs would be viewed a lot differently than they are right now as they sit with the third-worst record in the National League and are being discussed as a selling team.
Knowing about these bullpen issues, it was surprising when they decided to release Carl Edwards Jr. back on June 16, especially after he posted a 1.85 ERA across 20 outings with their Triple-A affiliate. Having won a World Series with Chicago in 2016, it was even more shocking not to see them give the veteran a chance.
Now, the right-hander has found a new team.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Edwards has signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.
This will be his second stint with that organization after he was previously there in 2019 when the Cubs traded him at the deadline in exchange for Brad Wieck. He'll be hoping this stint goes much better if he's promoted to the bigs after allowing six earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched across two games during his first time there.
Edwards was a huge part of Chicago's championship team in 2016.
He posted a 3.75 ERA across his 36 outings, striking out 52 batters in 36 innings pitched. His performance improved in the playoffs, allowing only two runs during his eight appearances.
The 32-year-old is hoping he can get back into the Majors with the Padres after the team who drafted him didn't give him that opportunity despite their bullpen issues.