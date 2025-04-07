Cliff Floyd Sounds Off on Cubs Brutal Game-Losing Error, Managerial Decisions
The Chicago Cubs had a chance to sweep the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon.
The game started with Ben Brown allowing three runs in the top of the first inning. Chicago responded with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the first. In the first inning, the Cubs walked four times, scored twice on two different balks and collected two hits.
In the bottom of the second inning, with the game tied at three runs a piece, Kyle Tucker got into a fastball and parked it over the right field fence. It was his first home run at Wrigley Field as a Cub.
That was all the scoring Chicago would do for the game. For the next seven innings, the Cubs were not able to score again.
The Padres eventually tied the game, and the score was 7-7 in the ninth inning.
With runners on first and second, Ryan Pressley was able to get a ground ball, but Justin Turner missed the ball at first base and the man on second scored. That error cost Chicago a series sweep over a good team.
Cliff Floyd, the Cubs postgame analyst on Marquee Sports Network, had some thoughts on the error that eventually lost the game for Chicago.
"That play right there in the eighth inning with Justin Turner, that just can't happen," Floyd said on the Marquee Sports Network postgame show. "I think the biggest thing for me, Cole [Wright], is the decision to not have Michael Busch in the game."
Floyd misspoke a bit as the play happened the ninth inning, but the statement remains true.
Manager Craig Counsell did pinch hit Busch, but it was for Matt Shaw. Busch was not put into the game defensively, despite pinch hitting.
On the other side of things, Counsell has pinch hit for Busch when a left-handed pitcher was in the game. He is a manager that loves to play the matchups with his first baseman, but he failed to do so in the loss on Sunday.
With the Padres throwing right-handed pitchers the rest of the game, it would have made sense for Busch to come in for Turner.
Busch is a little bit of a better fielder than Turner, as well. In 2024, he had a better Outs Above Average than Turner.
To add insult to injury, Turner struck out to the end the game against the right-handed Robert Suarez.
Chicago's skipper will have to answer some questions when it comes to his decision making at the end of the game on Sunday.