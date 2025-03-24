Could Cubs Manager Find Himself in the Hot Seat After Another Poor Season?
The Chicago Cubs were so confident that Craig Counsell was the right man for their managerial job that they made him the highest-paid coach in the league.
In November 2023, the two sides agreed to a five-year, $40 million contract. That remained the highest salary for a manager in the MLB until the Los Angeles Dodgers topped it with Dave Roberts earlier in March.
Following nine years of having to play against him leading the Milwaukee Brewers, the organization was hoping that he would provide the kind of boost the team needed to get back into the playoff picture in the National League.
In the first year, the team fell woefully short of expectations.
It was the Brewers who ended up winning the National League Central in 2024, finishing 10 games ahead of Counsell and the Cubs.
Heading into Year 2 as manager of the franchise, expectations are high once again in Chicago.
They made a huge upgrade to their lineup this offseason, acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. A three-time All-Star, he is the kind of offensive anchor the team has been seeking for years.
Other strong depth options were added to the mix with the signings of starting pitchers Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea and catcher Carson Kelly. Relievers Ryan Pressley and Ryan Brasier were acquired in trades to bolster the bullpen alongside Porter Hodge.
Given some of the upgrades and their long-term commitment to him, Counsell rightfully lands in the “Seemingly Safe” tier of the MLB manager job security rankings put together by Will Laws on Sports Illustrated.
But if the team’s playoff drought reaches five, things are going to start heating up.
“Accordingly, his job status likely doesn’t hinge on the Cubs’ success this season. But the heat would certainly turn up if they miss out on the playoffs again after a concerted push toward contention this offseason,” wrote Laws.
There is a lot of talent on the roster but not much margin for error entering the season.
The Cubs are the only NL Central team projected to finish above the .500 mark with 84 wins. But they didn’t do as much as possible to build a gap between them and their rivals, as a few bad breaks will have them right in line with the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee.
With Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins in the front office both on expiring deals, there is a lot of pressure on Counsell to get the most out of his roster.
Not only would it help save their jobs but could strengthen his hold on the job.
If a regime change is made during the offseason, there is no guarantee that whoever takes over the front office will retain Counsell. They could look to bring in their own manager who fits what they are looking for as the leader of the team on the field.