Could Promising Young Chicago Cubs Star Become a Starter After Latest Experiment?
The Chicago Cubs pitching staff is in an interesting spot headed into the season really just 10 days from now.
While the Cubs were expected headed into the offseason to make meaningful upgrades to both the rotation and the bullpen, they were not really ever in on any of the top of the market names outside of Tanner Scott, who of course eventually infamously signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago did make a number of moves though and look to be in a better spot this season than they were last season both in terms of depth and overall talent. For all of the outside additions however, it could be possible the biggest difference makers come internally.
Right-handed pitcher Ben Brown - who made his big league debut in 2024 both out of the bullpen and as a starter in 15 appearances (eight starts) - was reported earlier this offseason as being stretched out as a starter.
With presumptive back-end starter Javier Assad set to miss the beginning of the season, there is a need in the rotation and Brown is vying to fill the role. The team of course wants the young 25-year-old to be capable in any role they need him, though they know with the kind of stuff he has in the bag his ceiling as a starter is immense.
Brown spoke on the possibility of each recently and said while he is willing to do whatever helps the team win, there is one way he leans for the long term.
"I do want to be a starter in this league," Brown said via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required). "And I do want to be a starter for a very long time. Obviously, we have a very good team, a very deep team. I want to have a role. I’m preparing to go out there and get outs. I think that my stuff plays out of the bullpen. I think it plays as a starter. I don’t think my approach changes at all."
After beginning the season strongly in both roles, Brown wound up being lost for the year with a neck injury back in June, a crushing blow for a young pitcher who had already started to show some real promise.
In just over 55 innings, Brown pitched to a 3.58 ERA and 1.084 WHIP with 64 strikeouts, showing he has the repertoire to get big league outs at a high level.
Whether or not Brown actually begins the year as a starter remains to be seen, but as Mooney pointed out, it's much easier to go from a starting pitcher and reduce that role into the bullpen rather than to go from the bullpen and stretch out enough to the rotation.
The Cubs clearly like what they have in the tall righty and want him to be a fixture on the pitching staff for years to come. Brown will have to prove he is able to stay healthy and handle the rigors of Major League Baseball, something he was not able to do in 2024.
By all accounts, Chicago is trying to prepare him to do just that and be ready for whatever role they need him in.