Cubs Bolster Infield Pipeline With SEC Star in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have a strong farm system pipeline, and it’s one of the reasons for their success in the 2025 campaign.
However, it needs replenishing, and the Cubs will look to add talent in the 2025 MLB draft.
As a result of the offseason trade with the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker, Chicago dealt pitcher Hayden Wesneski, third baseman Isaac Paredes, and infielder Cam Smith to the Astros.
The Cubs hold the No. 17 overall pick, and they have an opportunity to rebuild their infield pipeline that has already seen 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw take over at third base.
While this year’s draft class is headlined by high school stars, Chicago hasn’t selected a prep position player in the first round since 2020.
Baseball America recently published its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required). The author, Carlos Collazo, has the Cubs selecting Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.
“Aloy remains the pick with the Cubs. He offers more athleticism and upside potential than some of his collegiate peers mentioned in this range,” Collazo wrote.
In the publication’s last mock draft released on June 30, Chicago had the same pick, with Collazo pointing to a mix of enticing traits.
“Aloy has a strong combination of athleticism, premium defensive profile, power, and an improved offensive approach this spring,” Collazo wrote.
Aloy is the No. 17 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, with the scouting report projecting a potential fit at second base and possibly third base should he have to move from shortstop.
In 65 games with the Razorbacks in his second season, Aloy slashed .350/.434/.673 with 21 home runs, 68 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.
Aloy had three straight seasons with at least 14 home runs. All of those metrics were career highs in his three-year collegiate career.
That’s projectable power with upside. He also won both the Golden Spikes and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year awards in 2025.
Chicago’s last five first-round picks include Smith (2024), Shaw (2023), Oklahoma righty pitcher Cade Horton (2022), Kansas State lefty pitcher Jordan Wicks (2021), and Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, Ill.) shortstop Ed Howard (2020).
The 2025 MLB Draft will be held on Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, in Atlanta during All-Star Weekend.
